Maryam Nawaz says PML-N has 'broken the shackles of fear'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to her party workers in Quetta. Photo: Screengrab/Geo.tv

QUETTA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said now was the best time to join her party as it, along with 11 other parties in the PDM, have "broken the shackles of fear”.

“I feel this is the best time to join PML-N because PML-N and 11 parties in PDM have broken the shackles of fear,” Maryam Nawaz said, while addressing her party workers.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhel announced his decision to join PML-N.

“The truth is that despite being banned, Nawaz Sharif is the only Pakistani personality whose voice is echoing all over Pakistan,” said Maryam. She added that all across the country, the people “can only see the face of one man” who they feel will resolve their problems.



The PML-N leader said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said “some things” in Gujranwala that "should create fear among some people”.

“Gujranwala citizens gave a reaction that should be fearful for some people,” she added.



Maryam said that the reaction to Nawaz’s speech was witnessed the same day and the very night the Sindh police chief was "abducted".

“Balochistan’s people can understand the frame of mind of our opponents when Pakistani daughters and sisters' doors are broken into,” Maryam said, recalling the night of her husband's arrest in Karachi.

Talking about the arrest, which has become a point of focus in Pakistani politics, Maryam said that during the incident "a man named Imran Khan was missing completely from Pakistani politics and government”.

“He does not even know who did what in Karachi on that day,” said Maryam. She added that the Sindh police by submitting their leave requests had "exposed the state above the state and the attack on the province”.

Turning to the police present at the event, Maryam said that there is “some respect that must be accorded to the inspector general, some respect a policeman deserves”.

“We will raise our voice for those protecting us. We have to respect the decision of the people,” said Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N leader also spoke about the disappearance of Geo News journalist Ali Imran saying that the journalist was "picked up for speaking the truth".

“This has to end one day and that time is close,” said Maryam.