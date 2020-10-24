PM Imran Khan tells interior ministry to stay in touch with Sindh govt on Geo News reporter's disappearance

PM Imran Khan was briefed by his adviser on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar on disappearance of Geo News journalist.Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the interior ministry to stay in touch with the Sindh government over the disappearance of Geo News journalist Ali Imran.

PM Imran issued the directives during his conversation with his adviser on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar. The adviser had called PM Imran to brief him on the disappearance of the journalist.

“Provide assistance in recovery of missing journalist,” said PM Imran Khan. He also directed that the safety of all journalists should be ensured “at all costs”.

Separately, in a tweet, Akbar said that the interior secretary has spoken to the Sindh police chief and directed him to ensure the early recovery of the journalist.



He also offered “support and assistance of all federal agencies in the case and general safety of journalists in Sindh”.

Geo News reporter Ali Imran goes missing in Karachi

Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran Syed went missing on Friday evening after he had reportedly gone to a nearby bakery but did not return home.

According to his family, Ali Imran left home between 7pm-8pm and told them that he would come back in half an hour but did not return despite the passage of many hours.

His car is parked outside the house and his mobile phone is also at home, said his wife.

The family said the police authorities were informed about Imran’s disappearance, and have registered a case.



Meanwhile, the Geo News administration said Karachi police chief and DIG East have also been informed about the journalist going missing.

According to police, the scene will be thoroughly inspected and CCTV footage will be obtained to probe further into the matter.



