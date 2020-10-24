Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran goes missing in Karachi

According to family, Ali Imran told the family that he would return in half an hour but did not return despite the passage of many hours

KARACHI: Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran Syed went missing on Friday evening after he had reportedly gone to a nearby bakery but did not return home.

According to details, Ali Imran left home between 7pm-8pm and told the family that he would come back in half an hour but did not return despite the passage of many hours.

His car is parked outside the house and his mobile phone is also at home, said his wife.

The family said the police authorities were informed about Imran’s disappearance and an application has been submitted to Sachal police station.

Meanwhile, the Geo News administration said Karachi police chief and DIG East have been informed about his disappearance.

As per the details from the police, the scene will be thoroughly inspected and CCTV footage will be obtained to probe further into the matter.

Sindh CM takes notice

Sindh government sposman Murtaza Wahab said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the matter and the issue is being investigated.

Shibli Faraz prays for Ali Imran's recovery

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz prayed for the journalist’s safety and hoped that he reunites with his family soon.

Journalists condemn incident

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) has raised concern on the matter and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take prompt action for his quick recovery.

In a statement, the RIUJ condemned the incident and warned of countrywide protests if Ali Imran was not recovered safely.

Senior journalist Nasim Zehra said that Ali Imran had obtained the CCTV video of Captain Safdar’s arrest from a Karachi hotel.

“Can’t you question Ali Imran without kidnapping him?” she asked.