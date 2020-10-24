Can't connect right now! retry
Kapil Dev's condition improving after going through coronary angioplasty

Kapil Dev recovering in the hospital after a coronary angioplasty. — Photo courtesy Twitter

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev's condition is improving steadily after he went through a coronary angioplasty at a local hospital yesterday.

According to hospital sources, he will be discharged after his condition improves further.

Kapil Dev's wife said that he is fine now and will soon be shifted home, according to media reports.

A former captain of the Indian cricket team, Dev was admitted to the hospital after feeling pain in his chest at 10 am yesterday. He was rushed to the emergency and later went through a coronary angioplasty.

The 61-year-old legend was the first Indian captain to lead his country to become the World Cup champions in 1983.

He was considered one of the greatest allrounders in the cricketing world.

Representing India in 131 Test matches, he claimed 434 wickets and scored 5,248 runs.

He also played 225 One-day Internationals, taking 253 wickets and making 3,783 runs.

