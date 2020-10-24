Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?

Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) will take on Justin Gaethje (R) tonight in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/Files

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is also wildly popular in Pakistan, is set to go face to face with United States' Justin Gaethje tonight at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 254.

Nurmagomedov, who has never been defeated in his pro MMA career, boasts a perfect 28-0 record, which also includes his humiliating defeat of Irish fighter Conor McGregor in 2019.

When will the UFC 254 kick off according to Pakistani time?

Early Prelims — 8pm

Preliminary Card — 9pm

Main Card (Khabib and Gaethje) — 11pm

Prediction

It could be the toughest fight of Khabib Nurmagomedov's career and we can expect him to be pushed to the limits but also expect him to find a way.

Khabib vs Gaethje: MMA world set for blockbuster fight tonight at UFC 254

Nurmagomedov, who is a 1:3 favourite, gets the split decision after five rounds of dog fight.



