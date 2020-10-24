Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Web Desk

Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) will take on Justin Gaethje (R) tonight in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/Files

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is also wildly popular in Pakistan, is set to go face to face with United States' Justin Gaethje tonight at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 254.

Nurmagomedov, who has never been defeated in his pro MMA career, boasts a perfect 28-0 record, which also includes his humiliating defeat of Irish fighter Conor McGregor in 2019.

When will the UFC 254 kick off according to Pakistani time?

Early Prelims — 8pm 

Preliminary Card — 9pm 

Main Card (Khabib and Gaethje) — 11pm 

Prediction

It could be the toughest fight of Khabib Nurmagomedov's career and we can expect him to be pushed to the limits but also expect him to find a way.

Nurmagomedov, who is a 1:3 favourite, gets the split decision after five rounds of dog fight.


