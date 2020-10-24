UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje: Live updates for MMA blockbuster fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) will take on Justin Gaethje (R) tonight in Abu Dhabi. — Twitter/UFC

The blockbuster fight between Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov and United States' Justin Gaethje is set to begin in a few hours at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 254.

Nurmagomedov, who has never been defeated in his pro MMA career, boasts a perfect 28-0 record, which also includes his humiliating defeat of Irish fighter Conor McGregor in 2019.

The fight between Khabib and Gaethje fight will start at around 1am Pakistan time.

Live updates for the fight will begin under here once it commences. Stay tuned.






