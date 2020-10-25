Karachi weather update: City to experience dry weather for next 24 hours

As per the details from the met department, the current air humidity in the city is recorded at 50 per cent. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that the city is likely to experience dry and cold weather at night during the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature of the city is expected to be recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, however, the maximum temperature is likely to go as high as 36 degrees Celsius with winds expected to blow from the northwest till the evening.

Moreover, the current air humidity in the city has been recorded at 50%.

