Abducted son of Ziarat AC Muhammad Afzal recovered in Harnai: police

An undated image of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal. — Geo News

Assistant commissioner still missing after two months.

Abductors freed gunman, driver; vehicle torched.

Search operation launched immediately after incident.

The abducted son of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Afzal has been recovered, police said.

They added that he reached Zardalu in Harnai and is now with the Deputy Commissioner Harnai. However, the AC remains missing two months after their abduction.

According to police, the AC and his son were abducted two months ago.

Officials had said the AC, his son, a gunman and the driver were intercepted during a visit to the Zezri picnic spot. The abductors later released the gunman and driver but took away the AC and his son, and set the official vehicle on fire.

Security forces and local administration cordoned off the area and launched a search operation the same day.

Last month, reports emerged that AC Afzal and his son had been killed. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that reports circulating about the “martyrdom” of Afzal and his son were incorrect.

Addressing the provincial assembly, he said he had initially reacted to early reports, which were not confirmed after verification. He added that authorities conducted a forensic analysis of a photo related to the case before issuing the correction.

Police on Friday reiterated that the assistant commissioner has not yet been recovered, while the recovered son remains in official custody at Harnai.

It is to be noted that the kidnapping comes amid a spate of similar incidents in the province. Earlier this year, Assistant Commissioner Tump, Mohammad Hanif Norzai, was also kidnapped.