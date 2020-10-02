Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Weather in Pakistan: Hot and dry spell to continue

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Hot and dry weather is likely to persist in Pakistan with light rain-thunderstorm expected in a few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD also said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, light rain is expected in few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, Turbat was the hottest city in the country on Thursday with 42°C followed by Shaheed Benazirabad 41°C and Dadu 40°C. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia
What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?
PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus
Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC
Ban on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N should move court to reverse PEMRA's decision, Chaudhry says

Ban on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N should move court to reverse PEMRA's decision, Chaudhry says
Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail

Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail
COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home
Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form

Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form
COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'

Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'
PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders

PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders

Latest

view all