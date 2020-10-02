Weather in Pakistan: Hot and dry spell to continue

ISLAMABAD: Hot and dry weather is likely to persist in Pakistan with light rain-thunderstorm expected in a few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD also said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, light rain is expected in few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.



Furthermore, Turbat was the hottest city in the country on Thursday with 42°C followed by Shaheed Benazirabad 41°C and Dadu 40°C.