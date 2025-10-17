Naval chief in US to strengthen maritime cooperation, defence engagements

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf meets US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Vice Admiral Yvette Davids during his visit to US. Image released on October 17, 2025. — Pakistan Navy

Regional security dynamics, professional interest discussed: ISPR

Politico-military cooperation, maritime security discussed: ISPR.

Naval chief addresses gathering of US scholars, experts.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the United States as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and defence engagements, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During the visit, the naval chief called on US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, and Acting Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Thomas G Allan Jr.

"Matters of professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for professional training and maritime cooperation were discussed during these meetings," the military's media wing said.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also visited the National Defence University (NDU) and met its President, Vice Admiral Peter A Garvin.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in a group photo with National Defence University (NDU) President Vice Admiral Peter A Garvin and others during his visit to US. Image released on October 17, 2025 — Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy)

At the US State Department, the naval chief met Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Stanley L Brown. The engagements encompassed deliberations on politico-military cooperation, maritime security, capacity-building initiatives, and shared maritime interests.

The naval chief also addressed a gathering of US scholars and think-tank experts. In his talk, Admiral Ashraf highlighted regional maritime security challenges and the Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards collaborative maritime efforts.

"The visit of the Naval Chief reflects the enduring defence ties between Pakistan and the United States, reaffirming the mutual commitment to promoting maritime security in the region and beyond," said the ISPR.

It's worth mentioning that Admiral Ashraf's visit to the US follows the recent visits of the chiefs of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had visited the US in June, August, and September this year. US President Donald Trump also hosted the field marshal for a luncheon during his June visit.

Field Marshal Munir also interacted with senior political and military leadership of the US during his second visit in August. He accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with Trump during which the sides also discussed regional security, including counter-terrorism cooperation.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also undertook a landmark official visit to the United States — the first by a serving Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief in over a decade in July this year.