Sunday Oct 25 2020
Fayyaz Chohan predicts PDM heading towards 'hattrick of failures' today

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan while addressing media. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File

Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan predicted a "hattrick of failures" for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the 11-party alliance holds its third power show in Quetta today.

In a statement issued from Lahore, Chohan accused the various parties of the PDM of not being united. He spoke about PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not attending today's jalsa, saying that the Opposition leader chose to give more importance to the Gilgit-Baltistan elections than today's public gathering.

He said that Bilawal was "being smart" while keeping his politics away from “Begum Safdar Awan” [Maryam Nawaz] and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Chohan said the decision to not air Nawaz's speech during the Karachi jalsa and not attending today's PDM public gathering was proof of Bilawal's "political wisdom". 

Read more: PDM to hold Quetta jalsa today despite threat alert

The provincial minister said that the Opposition's 'respect the vote' slogan's real meaning was "let me go to London".

He further said that the aim of Maryam Nawaz’s political struggle was only to protect personal interests. “Whether the opposition climbed K2 or Burj Khalifa, it would not get any concession on NRO and corruption,” he reiterated.

PDM to stage third show in Quetta today

The PDM is holding its third anti-government jalsa in the city today despite a warning from the government that militants can target the public rally. 

The public gathering will be held at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta. PDM leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz have already arrived in the city to partake in today's jalsa.

Speaking to Geo News, PDM jalsa organisers said that security arrangements for the jalsa were in place. DG Izhar Ikram said proper security measures had been taken in light of the terrorist threat. 

