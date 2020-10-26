Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 26 2020
Pakistan to observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

Monday Oct 26, 2020

A Kashmiri Mulsim reacts as he is detained an Indan policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession, in Srinagar. -Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe October 27 as ”Black Day” at the national and international level to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

Read more: Jammu and Kashmir never was an Indian territory, never will be: Pakistan

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5.

The federal government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day in a befitting manner.

All provincial governments have also planned different activities to mark the day. Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs.

Read more: 'In Kashmir, everyone's battling Indian oppression except local media'

Photo exhibition will also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses.

