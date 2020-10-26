Can't connect right now! retry
Lily Allen admits she wants kids with David Harbour, days after they tied the knot

British singer Lily Allen and Americana actor David Harbour seem to be ready for the next big step in their relationship.

During an interview with Sunday Times, the singer spilled the beans about her life with the Stranger Things actor and how she wishes to expand the family with him.

Allen, who shares daughters Ethel, 8, and Marine 7, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, revealed that she definitely wants to think about children with her new husband Harbour.

"I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, 'No, my babies!'"

That being said, she still wants to delay the plan for just a bit: "I'm in a really good place. I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point."

She did admit, though, that she missed “little terrors running around the house.”

Allen and Harbour exchanged vows in a Las Vegas ceremony in September after the two had met through the exclusive dating app Raya, last year.

