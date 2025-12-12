Kim Kardashian's daughter North West slams trolls after backlash

Kim Kardashian's teen daughter has been under scrutiny for fashion choices

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, does not have a conventional fashion sense, but she is not fazed by the constant criticism.

The 12-year-old, instead, continues to send the internet spiraling over her latest bold style pick and responds to critics herself.

Following North’s recent dyed hair and fake tattoo fiasco, the teenager debuted a finger piercing, which caught fire, and social media began blaming her mom for supporting such decisions.

However, the little fashionista and aspiring musician took to TikTok and trolled the trolls with a lip sync video set to Chrisean Rock’s audio, saying, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

Spelling out the message further, North wrote, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing” in the caption.

North took matters into her own hands this time after the SKIMS founder was put on blast a few months earlier because of the daughter’s looks.

During a candid conversation with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim addressed the controversy, saying, “It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘OK, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”