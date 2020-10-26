Can't connect right now! retry
Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, video goes viral: WATCH

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi will appear in the next episode of the Kapil Sharma Show to promote her latest dance video 'Naach Meri Rani' with singer Guru Randhawa.

In the promo released by the channel recently, the Dilbar girl could be seen rapping in Hindi and giving a shout-out to Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show. The video of the event has gone viral on the internet.

Host Kapil Sharma is seen clapping and cheerleader Archana Puran Singh could be seen enjoying her performance as Nora raps in Hindi.

Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s new song 'Naach Meri Rani' was released last week and the track has taken the internet by storm.

Naach Meri Rani, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Nora’s scintillating dance moves and her new look are the main highlights of Naach Meri Rani. 

