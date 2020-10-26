Can't connect right now! retry
Govt announces nationwide holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal

View of an illuminated mosque during celebrations marking Eid Milad un Nabi, in Karachi. — AFP/File

The interior ministry on Monday announced a nationwide public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, on Friday, October 30, all federal government institutions will remain closed.

"It is notified for general information that Friday 30th October, 2020 shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1442 AH) throughout the country," read the notice.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday and locally as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.



