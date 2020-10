View of an illuminated mosque during celebrations marking Eid Milad un Nabi, in Karachi. — AFP

The Sindh government on Friday announced a public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal.

A notification issued by the home department stated that Friday, October 30, will be a province-wide holiday.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday and locally as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.