'Attention students': HEC says no directives issued for closure of universities amid coronavirus

The logo of the Higher Education Commission. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission on Monday clarified that it had not announced the closure of university campuses, as government representatives warn of a second coronavirus wave in Pakistan.

The HEC, in a tweet, said: "Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities."

"The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued policy guidelines for all the universities to cope with the COVID-19 crisis," the statement from the body read.

The statement said that every university is allowed to operate according to its situation.

All HEC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 are available here.

Pakistan has recorded 328,602 coronavirus cases, 6,739 deaths, and 311,075 from the pandemic.

The country's educational institutions started a phase-wise reopening of educational institutions after nearly six months, with the universities and colleges allowed to reopen from September 15.