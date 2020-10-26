Can't connect right now! retry
'Attention students': HEC says no directives issued for closure of universities amid coronavirus

Monday Oct 26, 2020

The logo of the Higher Education Commission. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission on Monday clarified that it had not announced the closure of university campuses, as government representatives warn of a second coronavirus wave in Pakistan. 

The HEC, in a tweet, said: "Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities."

"The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued policy guidelines for all the universities to cope with the COVID-19 crisis," the statement from the body read.

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister

The statement said that every university is allowed to operate according to its situation.

All HEC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 are available here.

Pakistan has recorded 328,602 coronavirus cases, 6,739 deaths, and 311,075 from the pandemic.

The country's educational institutions started a phase-wise reopening of educational institutions after nearly six months, with the universities and colleges allowed to reopen from September 15.

