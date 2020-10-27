PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources

Both the county teams will play a triangular tournament along involving the Shaheens. — PCB/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a triangular series for Pakistan Shaheens against two county teams — Warwickshire and Leicestershire — in March 2021.



Credible sources informed Geo.tv that the PCB is in discussions with two counties for the tour.

The visiting sides, if all goes according to plan, will also play a number of matches against Pakistan’s domestic T20 champions and winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

"The PCB is in discussions with Warwickshire and Leicestershire counties for the tour in March. Both the counties are also interested in having their pre-season camps in Pakistan," the source said.

"The discussions are quite positive and the proposal is to have them in Pakistan around the third week of March," they added.

Both county teams will play a triangular tournament, involving the Shaheens, which is expected to comprise Pakistan’s fringe players and top performers from domestic tournaments.



"Pakistan’s national squad is also likely to tour South Africa in late March. So, the tour by the county teams will keep players busy with quality cricket," the source said.

"We are also in the process of finalising more cricket to test our bench strength and the Shaheens' future cricket program will be decided very soon."

In early 2020, Pakistan had hosted the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which included several of England’s county players and was led by Kumar Sangakkara.