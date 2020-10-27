Kareena Kapoor marks 13 years of ‘Jab We Met’ with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor turned to her Instagram and shared a photo with her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor

B-Town superstar Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the anniversary of one of Bollywood's most loved films, Jab We Met.

As the Imtiaz Ali-directorial completed 13 years since its release, the Veere Di Wedding star turned to her Instagram and shared a photo with her ex-boyfriend and costar on the film, Shahid Kapoor, as well as the director himself.

“Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai'. [I think what a person really wishes for in life that is what life really gives them]. #13YearsOfJabWeMet #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision,” she wrote.

The film was a blockbuster hit for its unique storyline as well as the chemistry between then then-couple Shahid and Kareena.

