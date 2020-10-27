Priyanka Chopra’s mother was concerned about her studies after her Miss World 2000 title

Dr Madhu Chopra, mother of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was concerned about the studies of her daughter after she was crowned as Miss World 2000.



Sharing a candid throwback video wherein she was declared the winner of the beauty pageant, the Sky Is Pink actress captioned it, “Miss World, 2000.”

Priyanka further wrote, “ Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020.”

In the nostalgia-filled video, Priyanka could be seen sitting on a couch with her mother and reminiscing some interesting moments.



Priyanka Chopra made her family proud as she won the title of Miss World 20 years back at the age of 18.

Currently, Priyanka is busy in shooting for The Matrix 4 in Berlin, Germany.