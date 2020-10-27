Can't connect right now! retry
Chiniot university gang-rape: Second suspect arrested, third granted interim bail

Representational image/Shess Khan Afridi/Unsplash via Geo.tv

CHINIOT: A second suspect in an alleged gang-rape incident reported last night at a local university has been arrested, police confirmed on Tuesday, while another was granted interim bail.

According to police, the fourth suspect was still absconding and yet to be arrested.

They added that the report of a medical test conducted earlier has also confirmed that the young woman was subjected to the sexual assault.

Originally from another city, the student was residing at a private hostel in Chiniot.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the provincial inspector-general of police (IGP) had taken notice of the incident.

Gang-rape at gunpoint

A day prior, four men had gang-raped a student of the Government College University Faisalabad's (GCUF) Chiniot campus at gunpoint, police had said, with the district's top cop Bilal Zafar saying the survivor's classmate had tricked her into visiting his village.

There, police added, he and his friends had allegedly subjected her to sexual assault.

The main suspect was arrested and a case against the incident registered at the Rajoa police station. According to residents of the area, he was the woman's class fellow and had brought her from Faisalabad to Chiniot under false pretence.

