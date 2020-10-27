Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Rare on-camera outburst: Fawad Alam loses his cool to harmless question

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Middle order batsman Fawad Alam speaking to the media. Photo: File 

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam, normally known for his calm demeanour and ability to keep his cool, lost his cool when asked a harmless question  by a Geo News reporter, and became increasingly confrontational.

"You always score big [in domestic cricket] but recently you got a chance as well [in international cricket] but the way you perform in domestic cricket ... the same fire was missing in Tests," posited the Karachi-based reporter before posing the question.

"What was the reason for that? Is it that after such a long time away from international cricket, you have become limited to a domestic-level player? Is there something amiss?"

During the narration of the question, Fawad's body language had given away that he was unimpressed by the question asked.

Also read: Fawad Alam pays no heed to constant stance scrutiny by experts

"Are you saying that I've become limited to domestic cricket?" he quickly shot back.

The Geo News reporter repeatedly clarified that the question posed was not his personal opinion but a growing perception - the presence of which can be found on social media.

"First, you clarify whether the people are saying that or are you?" the cricketer demanded.

A few exchanges later, a PCB official intervened to calm the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad, arguably Pakistan's greatest and most successful batsman in domestic cricket, had been inexplicably shelved for almost 10 years by a host of coaches, chief selectors and captains.

Read more: Fawad Alam refuses to respond to Inzamam's renewed belittling of his ability

The decade-long snub finally ended this year when he was given a chance on the tour of England in the face of intense criticism from public as well as media personnel from his home town.

Unfortunately, he did not live up to the sky-high expectations in his sole Test in England, getting out for a duck in one outing and scoring a mere 21 in the other innings.

More From Sports:

Pakistan to tour South Africa for ODI, T20I series in April 2021: PCB

Pakistan to tour South Africa for ODI, T20I series in April 2021: PCB
England likely to tour Pakistan from Jan 15 for T-20 series

England likely to tour Pakistan from Jan 15 for T-20 series
PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources

PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources
Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks

Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks
Tabish Khan still being ignored despite consistent bowling form

Tabish Khan still being ignored despite consistent bowling form
10 famous statements by MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 famous statements by MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter

Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after knocking down Justin Gaethje

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after knocking down Justin Gaethje
Nurmagomedov-Gaethje clash: MMA champion Khabib announces shock retirement

Nurmagomedov-Gaethje clash: MMA champion Khabib announces shock retirement
Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?

Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?
PSL 2020 matches to be organised 'in best possible manner': CM Sindh

PSL 2020 matches to be organised 'in best possible manner': CM Sindh
Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live

Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live

Latest

view all