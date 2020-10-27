Pakistan to tour South Africa for ODI, T20I series in April 2021: PCB

Pakistan´s Mohammad Amir (L) is congratulated by South Africa´s Chris Morris (C) after winning the 3rd T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the SuperSport Park Stadium on February 6, 2019 in Pretoria. — AFP

Pakistan's tour of South Africa has been rescheduled for April 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a statement on Tuesday.



The development comes after the tour had been deferred in August as Cricket South Africa (CSA) was unable to establish a bio-secure environment amid coronavirus.

Read more: New Zealand releases details of Pakistan tour

PCB, in a press release, said that the tour of South Africa will precede their tour of Zimbabwe.

The Green Shirts and Proteas will clash in a three-match ODI series, will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as a T20I series of similar size.

PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report

The exact schedule was not released, with the PCB promising to do so in due course.