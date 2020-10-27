Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Faisalabad prayer leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

FAISALABAD: A prayer leader sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy in Faisalabad's Gujjar Basti area, police said Tuesday.

The man — who is the Imam of a mosque in the city — sexually assaulted the child after his parents sent him to give food to the suspect, said police. 

Read more: Charsadda rape suspect tells police child died after he tried to stifle her sobs

Police registered a case against the suspect, who fled immediately after committing the crime. He is yet to be arrested.

