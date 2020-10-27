Faisalabad prayer leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

— illustration/Geo.tv/Files

FAISALABAD: A prayer leader sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy in Faisalabad's Gujjar Basti area, police said Tuesday.



The man — who is the Imam of a mosque in the city — sexually assaulted the child after his parents sent him to give food to the suspect, said police.



Police registered a case against the suspect, who fled immediately after committing the crime. He is yet to be arrested.

