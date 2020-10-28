Arjun Kapoor opens up about COVID-19 recovery process and how he stayed positive

Arjun Kapoor shared details about his recovery process and how the period was highly emotional

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had recently left his fans and well-wishers in deep concern after he revealed his coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor has now come forth to share details about his recovery process and how the period was highly emotional for him.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapoor revealed how he reacted when he found out about the positive result.

“I was confused, felt a varied degree of emotion. I was upset as I had to realign my life and I was looking forward to being on set. I had just shot for a few days and did the test to restart the second schedule so I felt disappointed that because of me the shoot will get cancelled,” he said.

“I then realised that I’ve to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I’ve to deal with it practically.”

“This one Sunday (September 6) just blew out of proportion for me. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright,” Kapoor added.

Speaking about his recovery, the actor revealed: “I was fortunate to have Anshula (Kapoor; sister) at home who literally organised my isolation in the sense I was living in my own room, cleaning my utensils and washroom, eating in disposable plates, and just resting. Also, I’m thankful to my doctors, with whom I was constantly in touch over video calls.”

“On 14th day, the doctor allowed me to go for a walk on the terrace. The immunity level was low so I had to take it slow. To anybody who’s reading or believes that there aren’t any long term side effects, I can assure you that the repercussions will be felt by your body because the fatigue and the lack of fitness, strength don’t go away overnight. You can’t just get out of bed and start running,” he added.

He further shed light on how he stayed positive through it all: “Thinking about my sister and family, I tried to not look at the negatives of it. Looking forward to going back to set also kept me motivated. I lost around 21 days before I tested negative and before I could meet people but the only thing that kept me going is that after this perhaps I’ll be done with it to some degree but I’m still being careful because we don’t know if we might get it again.”