Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Zim: Shadab Khan may miss first ODI due to injury

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Shadab Khan is feeling discomformt and pain at the upper side of the thigh which restricted his movement, a team official said. File photo

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Shadan Khan is still not fit completely to play the first ODI against Zimbabwe on October 30 and a final decision about his participation would be taken anytime today, The News reported Wednesday.

A team official told the publication that Shadab was feeling discomfort and pain at the upper side of the thigh which restricted his moment.

“This is not hamstring injury but muscle problems at the upper portion of the thigh. He could not attend the practice session on Tuesday as he was feeling pain and discomfort,” the official said.

Read more: Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL 2020 action due to smog

When asked whether he would be in a position to play the opening One-Dayer against Zimbabwe, he said the decision would be taken before Thursday.

“At this point we are not sure about that, doctors are working on his fitness,” the official said.

All players, staffers test negative for COVID-19

All 107 cricketers and player support staff of Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Tuesday returned negative COVID-19 tests.

Read more: Pakistan announces squad for Zimbabwe series

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the participants are now placed in a bio-secure bubble where they can interact with each other.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are scheduled to face each other, first in an ODI series in Rawalpindi from October 30 and later in a T20I series in Lahore from November 7.

