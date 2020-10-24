Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez run a single, Pakistan v Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Lahore, May 31, 2015. —AFP/Files

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday moved the matches scheduled to be played in Lahore, to Rawalpindi and Karachi as the smog level worsens in Punjab's provincial capital.

The development sees the T20I series against Zimbabwe moved to Rawalpindi, which will also host the ODI series.

The T20I series with Zimbabwe was initially scheduled to take place in Multan but was later moved to Lahore due to the PCB's payment disagreements with Multan's local authorities.



The venue has been changed for second time.



Read more: Pakistan announces squad for Zimbabwe series

Meanwhile, the PSL 2020 matches have been moved from Lahore to Karachi's National Stadium.

In the past, Lahore's air quality index has deteriorated to the "Unhealthy" level. This means that when the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) drops to the "unhealthy" level, everyone can experience health effects.



In such a scenario, members of sensitive groups can experience more serious health effects.



Revised schedule:



Pakistan v Zimbabwe (matches to start at 3.30pm PST)

Saturday, Nov 7 — 1st T20, Rawalpindi

Read more: Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series

Sunday, Nov 8 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

Tuesday, Nov 10 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

HBL PSL 2020 (remaining four matches)

Saturday, Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), (3pm-6.30pm), Karachi; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Sunday, Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Tuesday, Nov 17 – Final, (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi