Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez run a single, Pakistan v Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Lahore, May 31, 2015. —AFP/Files

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday moved the matches scheduled to be played in Lahore, to Rawalpindi and Karachi as the smog level worsens in Punjab's provincial capital. 

The development sees the T20I series against Zimbabwe moved to Rawalpindi, which will also host the ODI series.

The T20I series with Zimbabwe was initially scheduled to take place in Multan but was later moved to Lahore due to the PCB's payment disagreements with Multan's local authorities.

The venue has been changed for second time.

Read more: Pakistan announces squad for Zimbabwe series

Meanwhile, the PSL 2020 matches have been moved from Lahore to Karachi's National Stadium.

In the past, Lahore's air quality index has deteriorated to the "Unhealthy" level. This means that when the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) drops to the "unhealthy" level, everyone can experience health effects.

In such a scenario, members of sensitive groups can experience more serious health effects.

Revised schedule:

Pakistan v Zimbabwe (matches to start at 3.30pm PST)

Saturday, Nov 7 — 1st T20, Rawalpindi

Read more: Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series

Sunday, Nov 8 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

Tuesday, Nov 10 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

HBL PSL 2020 (remaining four matches)

Saturday, Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), (3pm-6.30pm), Karachi; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Sunday, Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Tuesday, Nov 17 – Final, (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

More From Sports:

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack
Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistani politics

Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistani politics
Skardu becomes world's highest baseball field

Skardu becomes world's highest baseball field
Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB

Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB
We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura

We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura
Who has the best ODI bowling average of all time? The answer will surprise you

Who has the best ODI bowling average of all time? The answer will surprise you
Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photos on pitch bowl over internet

Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photos on pitch bowl over internet
'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary

'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary
PCB in talks with Younis Khan for permanent role as batting coach

PCB in talks with Younis Khan for permanent role as batting coach
India plays politics, stops Zimbabwe coach from Pakistan tour

India plays politics, stops Zimbabwe coach from Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe cricket team arrives in Islamabad

Zimbabwe cricket team arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan announces squad for Zimbabwe series

Pakistan announces squad for Zimbabwe series

Latest

view all