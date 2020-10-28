Can't connect right now! retry
Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government is set to auction various items available in the Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division.

These items range from a L.U. Chopard watch worth Rs17.5 million to a Rolex watch of Rs3.5 million.

A Rs600,000 worth gold-coloured gun and a diamond set of approximately Rs14.827 million with the necklace costing Rs8.3 million, earrings worth Rs966,900, a ring of Rs382,300 and a bangle for Rs5.17 million, also made the cut. 

The items will be available for the officers of the federal government and armed forces to bid on when the auction starts on November 4, according to a Cabinet Division notification.

Cabinet Division notification regarding Toshakana auction.


