Robert Downey Jr. touches on his addiction fighting holy grail

Robert Downey Jr’s life went from being an A-lister’s joyride through Hollywood’s inner circle, to a four-by-four view of jail bars.



Despite having some truly bleak days in his past, Downey was able to turn things around for himself, all via a rather exhilarating extra circular hobby.



The actor discussed his darker days during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and while he flexed over this hobby, he admitted, “It absolutely coincided with my recovery, and the two things just somehow or other seem to lock in …. as far as it locked in with this, it was an apprentice—an apprenticeship. And it was an apprenticeship that was contingent on me being in a certain headspace.”

This is not the first time the actor has touched upon the healing effects of Wing Chun either. He last explained it during an interview for the Oprah Winfrey Show.

At the time Downey was quoted saying, “[Wing Chun] gives you a sense of comfort and self-defense. It improves your focus. It just does so many things. It makes you feel you’re a part of something you respect.”