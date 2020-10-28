Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Sheikhupura woman says men wearing police uniforms raped her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

An image that shows a woman being subjected to abuse. Photo: file

SHEIKHUPURA: A woman has accused four persons of raping her, alleging that two of them were wearing police uniforms.

Police said a case has been registered against the suspects after a medical examination of the woman was conducted, adding that two persons have been arrested for the crime.

The two suspects arrested are not police officers, say Sheikhupura police.

According to the complaint, the victim was traveling on a motorcycle with her neighbour on Wednesday when when they were stopped by four persons traveling in a car.

Two of the suspects were wearing police uniforms, stated the victim in the FIR. She said that the persons wearing the police uniforms and their accomplices raped her.

She alleged that the suspects even gave their numbers to her. Responding to the heinous crime, DPO Sheikhupura said that a police team was sent to the woman as soon as she called to report the incident at 1:00 am.

Suspects were traced with the help of the phone numbers provided in the FIR, said police.

More From Pakistan:

Pak Army chief directs troops to remain vigilant in light of recent terrorist attacks

Pak Army chief directs troops to remain vigilant in light of recent terrorist attacks
Zulfi Bukhari breaks ground for five-star hotel in Chitral

Zulfi Bukhari breaks ground for five-star hotel in Chitral

Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases

Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases
Be careful of 'spoilers' who do not want peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi warns Afghan FM

Be careful of 'spoilers' who do not want peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi warns Afghan FM
Transgender murdered in Mianwali

Transgender murdered in Mianwali
Anyone not wearing a mask in Islamabad can be arrested: Deputy Commissioner

Anyone not wearing a mask in Islamabad can be arrested: Deputy Commissioner
Pakistan rejects India’s 'illegal amendments' in occupied Kashmir's land ownership laws

Pakistan rejects India’s 'illegal amendments' in occupied Kashmir's land ownership laws
Pakistan still fighting crucial war against coronavirus: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan still fighting crucial war against coronavirus: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan urges Muslim leaders to break the cycle of hate, extremism

PM Imran Khan urges Muslim leaders to break the cycle of hate, extremism
PPP demands resignation of President Arif Alvi

PPP demands resignation of President Arif Alvi

French interior minister hits out at criticism by PM Imran Khan, President Erdogan

French interior minister hits out at criticism by PM Imran Khan, President Erdogan
MDCAT 2020: PMC directed to extend registration deadline by 4 days

MDCAT 2020: PMC directed to extend registration deadline by 4 days

Latest

view all