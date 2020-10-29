Karachi: Traffic plan announced for 12 Rabi-Ul-Awwal processions

All vehicular traffic coming from the side of Keamari via Jinnah Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Merewether Tower and will be diverted towards alternative roads from the Jinnah Bridge. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The police have announced a detailed traffic diversion plan for the processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on October 30 [tomorrow] in the metropolis, The News reported on Thursday.

According to the police spokesperson, the processions will be supervised and monitored by all traffic Superintendents (SP)s in their jurisdictions.

Main procession

As per the route details and diversions on MA Jinnah Road, the procession of Dawat-e-Islami will be taken out at 2:30pm and will pass through Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk and take the left turn of Nasira School to reach Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib.

As soon as the first procession proceeds from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from the side of Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road, and Mai Kolachi will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards alternative roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from the side of Keamari via Jinnah Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Merewether Tower and will be diverted towards alternative roads from the Jinnah Bridge.

Meanwhile, all roads, streets, and lanes falling on both sides of the above routes of the procession will be closed for vehicular traffic and will be sealed for security purposes.

Traffic from Merewether Tower

Moreover, the vehicular traffic from Merewether Tower up to Numaish will be diverted on alternative roads. Similarly, Nishtar Park, New Chali Light Signal, Arts Council, Chand Bibi Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Crane Chowrangi, Lea Market, Madina Road crossing near PS Soldier Bazar, Jinnah Bridge would also be diverted to an alternate route.

While, the traffic from ICI Chowk, Sobhraj Chutomal Chowk, Anklesaria Hospital, Jubilee Cinema, Waheed Murad Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, Karachi Grammar School, Lucky Star, Lasbella Light Signal, Teen Hatti Light Signal, Banori Masjid Light Signal, and Guru Mandir Chowk will also be diverted due to the procession.

Other points are PP Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, Noorani Kabab, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Aga Khan Park towards PS Soldier Bazar, Taj Complex, Student Biryani, Saddar Dawakhana, Zauq-e-Shireen Cut, Aga Khan-3rd Road, Jubilee Chowk, and Britto Light Signal.

University Road diversion

All vehicular traffic coming from University Road to MA Jinnah Road (PP Chowrangi) will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from underneath of the Jail Flyover and will be diverted towards the Jail Flyover or Kashmir Road.

On the other hand, the traffic coming from inside the streets will reach PP Chowrangi and will be diverted to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi, Sharah-e-Quaideen, Shahra-e-Faisal or to PP Chowrangi and Corridor-III, Saddar.

Guru Mandir area diversions

The vehicular traffic coming from Guru Mandir to MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from Binori light signal towards the Central Jail.

Traffic coming from Lasbela, Business Recorder Road to MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road, or Binori to New MA Jinnah or towards the Central Jail.

All lanes of Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Guru Mandir up to Mansfield Street will be closed.

All vehicular traffic coming from Sharah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed after the Society signal and will be diverted towards Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi or Kashmir Road.

As soon as the procession of Moulana Akbar Dars starts from Memon Masjid towards Aram Bagh Masjid, all kinds of traffic coming from Empress Market will be diverted towards Zaib un Nisa Street and from Shahrah-e-Liaquat to Aram Bagh light signal towards Dr Ziauddin Road, and from Court Road towards MR Kiyani Chowk. No vehicle will be allowed to park from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk and Regal Chowk to Aram Bagh Masjid.

Traffic coming from Nishtar Road towards Kharadar will not be allowed after Lea Market and no vehicle will be allowed to proceed from Kharadar to Lea Market.

All motorists and other commuters are requested not to adopt the route of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions for their journeys but they are advised to use alternative roads to reach their destinations, which will save them from traffic congestion problems.

For any query, the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 is available for assistance round the clock.