Pregnant Kareena Kapoor enjoys mom Babita’s ‘haath ka maalish’, photo goes viral

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in her sixth month of pregnancy, enjoyed mother Babita Kapoor’s ‘haath ka maalish’ and shared a sweet photo with the fans.



Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a dazzling photo wherein she could be seen getting a pleasant head massage by her mom.

She captioned the endearing post with heart and flower emoticons and wrote, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish”.

Kareena and her mom Babita looked all smiles in the dazzling picture and it’s the sweetest thing on the internet today that is going viral shortly after she posted it.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the post, Kareena’s best friend Malaika Arora said, “So sweet” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, the Good Newwz actor extended sweet birthday wishes to Ananya Panday, who is celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Kareena shared a lovely photo of Ananya and wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Girl.”