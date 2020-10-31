Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Sarah Ferguson stopped the Queen from gifting Princess Beatrice and Eugenie a multimillion-pound mansion

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have not been granted access to a very special gift by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, primarily because of mother Sarah Ferguson.

The monarch was banned from gifting them a multimillion-pound mansion over a jaw-dropping reason.

According to royal insiders, the Queen tried to gift Princess Eugenie and Beatrice the £1.5million Birch Hall house in 1997.

However, the gift was rejected by the princesses mother, Sarah Ferguson, during their childhood only.

This is because she was afraid the family will not be able to afford the maintainence of the stunning mansion.

Birch Hall, that features a humungous tennis court, an outdoor heated swimming pool, and a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff was sold later.

Because the Queen has properties all over the UK, she has a habit of passing them onto people close to her.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in their book Finding Freedom, "The Queen took great pleasure in gifting homes to her family members, a senior aide said.

"Her Majesty gave Sunninghill Park to Prince Andrew; Bagshot Park to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Anmer Hall to William and Kate.

"'It's her thing!' the aide added.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?
Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox
Scarlett Johansson on the reality of story-telling in a ‘male-dominated industry’

Scarlett Johansson on the reality of story-telling in a ‘male-dominated industry’

Latest

view all