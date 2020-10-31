Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson stopped the Queen from gifting Princess Beatrice and Eugenie a multimillion-pound mansion

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have not been granted access to a very special gift by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, primarily because of mother Sarah Ferguson.

The monarch was banned from gifting them a multimillion-pound mansion over a jaw-dropping reason.

According to royal insiders, the Queen tried to gift Princess Eugenie and Beatrice the £1.5million Birch Hall house in 1997.

However, the gift was rejected by the princesses mother, Sarah Ferguson, during their childhood only.

This is because she was afraid the family will not be able to afford the maintainence of the stunning mansion.

Birch Hall, that features a humungous tennis court, an outdoor heated swimming pool, and a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff was sold later.

Because the Queen has properties all over the UK, she has a habit of passing them onto people close to her.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in their book Finding Freedom, "The Queen took great pleasure in gifting homes to her family members, a senior aide said.

"Her Majesty gave Sunninghill Park to Prince Andrew; Bagshot Park to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Anmer Hall to William and Kate.

"'It's her thing!' the aide added.