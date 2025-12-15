Amy Schumer's surprising move hours before announcing split

The former couple tied the knot in February 2018 at a romantic ceremony in Malibu

Amy Schumer had nothing but love for her husband Chris Fischer just hours before announcing their shock split after seven years of marriage.

The I Feel Pretty star, 44, who has since been supported by her close industry friends, confirmed the separation via Instagram on Friday, revealing that both she and Fischer made the decision to part ways, while emphasising there were no hard feelings between them.

However, just a few hours earlier, the Kinda Pregnant actress had shared an emotional throwback clip from her 2021 endometriosis surgery.

'Just found this from years ago pretty. My truest self. Chris dug it,' Schumer wrote in the caption.

'I've been through a lot with endometriosis. Tell someone you love they shouldn't have heavy excruciating periods. @endofund donate along with me today.'

In the video, Schumer could be seen looking tired and fatigued as she woke up from anesthesia while laying in a hospital bed following the procedure.

'We sit at the bar, we get a couple drinks. We just have a blast,' she said with her eyes closed.

The post appeared unusual, as Schumer later uploaded a separate statement announcing her divorce from Fischer.

The comedian shared a photo sitting beside her husband and wrote: 'Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years.

'We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.'

Schumer then added, 'blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he's a hot [James] beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.'

For those unversed, the former couple tied the knot in February 2018 at a romantic ceremony in Malibu.