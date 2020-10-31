Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Ananya Panday feeling ‘warm and fuzzy’ as she gets showered with love on her birthday

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Many A-listers came forth to praise Ananya Panday to the skies on her birthday

B-Town diva Ananya Panday has been getting an abundance of love and prayers as she marked her 22nd birthday on Friday.

From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, many A-listers came forth to praise the diva to the skies on her special day.

Expressing her gratitude to all those who filled her day with love and warmth, the Student of the Year 2 actor turned to her Instagram with a set of breathtaking photos.

“What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy. thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug,” wrote Ananya.

Ananya was a sight for sore eyes as she donned a white crop top with white denim shorts and her hair down in beachy waves.

Earlier, her costar from her upcoming film, Deepika Padukone had taken to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her ‘baby girl.’

“My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you,” wrote Deepika.

