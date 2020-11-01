Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rolls out Sehat Card from today

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on August 20 launch the scheme under which each family is eligible to receive health coverage of Rs1 million.Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) government has rolled out the Sehat Sahulat card that will facilitate an estimated seven million people in Swat, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral from Sunday.

The program aims to provide Rs1mn insurance to every family in the province by January 2021.

In a tweet, KP Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced that by January 31, every domicile holder in the province will be covered under the scheme. He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the program in Swat on November 6.

"By Jan 31[Insha'Allah], every KP domicile holder will be covered, wherever they live in Pakistan," the minister wrote on Twitter.

PM Imran had launched the scheme on August 20 under which each family is eligible to receive health coverage of Rs1 million.



Under the first phase, the project will be launched in KP's Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat, Upper Chitral, and Lower Chitral districts.

According to The News report, under the second phase, the programme would be extended to Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan districts by November 2020.

In the third phase, it would be extended to Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Peshawar by November 2020.

Under the fourth phase of the plan, the program would be extended to Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank by January 1, 2021.