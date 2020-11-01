Can't connect right now! retry
Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had a great beginning to her career with blockbuster Dangal in 2016 opposite superstar Aamir Khan. The film showcased her immense talent under the spotlight and opened up new avenues for her on the work front.

However, things went down the hill from there. It may be her script choices or just sheer bad luck that none of the films after her debut, worked quite well. Her second release with Aamir Khan, Thugs of Hindostan failed massively.

In a recent interview, Shaikh explains how producers decided not to work with her anymore. "Mujhe laga tha mera career khatam. I was dropped out of films. I was getting work but those were not the kind that I wanted to do. Either you have to do what you get or just hold back, so I held back. I decided that because it's been tough to be part of this industry and I wanted to be in a position to choose."

"So I made the choice and I gave myself two years to make the kind of choices that I want to make. If those choices aren't helping my career, then I'll do whatever comes my way. Until then, I'll only do what makes me happy. Bohut mushkil se launch aur entry mili hai, I'll not let it go."

She further revealed how stressful was it for her to survive in the industry anymore. She further adds, "It was heartbreaking and disappointing, I felt my career is over. But at the same time, I didn't want to give up. It's great that I got to experience the best and worst in a matter of two years. I understand a producer's mind."

"I get it that they want to bank on an actor who's worth their money and is commercially viable, rather than risking their money on someone who has just given a flop. I felt bad, I kept thinking that agar film flop ho gayi toh kaam nahi milega kya? But I also understand their point. Tomorrow, if I'm doing better, they will come to me and I'll work with them."

