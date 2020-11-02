Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Nov 4

A Reuters file image of Maryam Nawaz.

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N is set to launch their political campaign ahead of Gilgit-Baltistan elections with vice-president Maryam Nawaz scheduled to start the week-long electioneering activities from Wednesday (November 4).

Sources told The News that Maryam will be carrying the message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. She is expected to address some 26 public meetings and limited gathering.

Maryam will be accompanied by central leaders of the party including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Pervez Rashid, Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani, Marriyyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ataullah Tarar and Engineer Ameer Muqam Khan.

President of PML-N G-B chapter and former chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman will be hosting the PML-N leaders.

The political battleground in Gilgit-Baltistan is ripe ahead of elections on November 15.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been electioneering in the northern region for weeks while PM Imran Khan addressed a rally on Sunday.