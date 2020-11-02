Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab's information minister

Fayyaz Chohan speaks to media. Photo: file

LAHORE: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been removed as Punjab's information minister, read a notification from the Government of Punjab on Monday.



Two other ministers along with Chohan have been removed, said the notification.



Firdous Ashiq Awan — who previously served as the prime minister's special assistant on information — has been appointed as the special assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.



According to the Government of Punjab, two other ministers besides Chohan have been removed from their posts.

The notification further said that Chohan will remain the minister for colonies, while Punjab's information department will be headed by Awan.



The other two ministers removed by the provincial government are Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, who was the minister for cooperatives, and Zawar Hussain Warraich, who was serving as the minister for prisons.



This is the second time that Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan has been removed from his portfolio after the Punjab government reappointed him as the provincial information minister in 2019.



He had to resign from the portfolio in March after he made anti-Hindu remarks that angered and offended many in the country.



The PTI lawmaker had come under severe criticism after a video of him making the remarks went viral on social media.

