Watch: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan clueless about his removal as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Former Punjab information minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was caught unawares after a journalist informed him that he had been removed from his portfolio.



A video of the PTI leader is doing the rounds on social media in which he can be seen shocked after journalists asked him about his removal from the post of Punjab's information minister.



"I have no information about this," a visibly surprised Chohan can be seen telling reporters.



"Sir, we have just received information that Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed special assistant to the chief minister and the charge (of information minister) has been taken from you," says another reporter.



"I don't know about this," responds Chohan. When another reporter asks him to react to the news, he says, "Bhai, I am telling you, I don't know anything about this."

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the information minister was removed from his post and Firdous Ashiq Awan appointed as special assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.



Two other Punjab ministers — Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, who was the minister for cooperatives, and Zawar Hussain Warraich, who was serving as the minister for prisons — were reshuffled with Chohan, a notification from the Government of Punjab revealed.



This is the second time that Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan was removed from his portfolio after the Punjab government reappointed him as the provincial information minister in 2019.

He had to resign from the portfolio in March after he made anti-Hindu remarks that angered and offended many in the country.

The PTI lawmaker had come under severe criticism after a video of him making the remarks went viral on social media.