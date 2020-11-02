Arzoo has been recovered, says Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab. — Geo.tv/Files

Arzoo, the minor Christian girl who was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam, has been recovered.



This was announced by Sindh government spokesperson Syed Murtaza Wahab via a tweet on Monday, in which he said the girl had been "recovered". Arzoo's parents had said that she had been abducted and forcibly married to a Muslim man.



Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court's Justice Amjad Sahito had instructed authorities to recover Arzoo and stated that under-age marriages were against the law.



Her alleged kidnapping last month led to protests from human rights groups.

Wahab, in a tweet, said: "Happy to inform everyone that Aarzoo has been recovered just now."

Similarly, human rights minister Shireen Mazari had said that the judge had ordered the girl be recovered by relevant agencies and be shifted to a shelter home.

"Next hearing fixed for Thursday morning. My lawyer has informed court that an intervener will be filed on my behalf," she had said.

