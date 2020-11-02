15 men who allegedly gang-raped Faisalabadi sisters continue to evade arrest

Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

FAISALABAD: The 15 suspects who have been accused of gang-raping two sisters for multiple days continue to remain at large despite a week since a complaint against them was filed.

Out of the nominated suspects, six obtained interim bail from the court to avoid being arrested whereas efforts are being made to arrest the others who have nominated in the FIR, said the investigation officer Muhammad Aslam.

"DNA tests of the girls have been taken and the report will be received after three days," he said.

The complaint had been filed on behalf of the victims' mother, who had stated that her two daughters, one aged 17 years old and the other 15, were kidnapped on September 11 by a group of persons.

She said that her daughters were taken to different locations for six days where they were gang raped by the suspects, who allegedly intoxicated the teenage girls and took indecent photographs and recorded videos of them.

The FIR states that the 15-year-old girl was dropped off at Faisalabad's Jhang Bazar while her sister was left at Gujranwala before the suspects fled.

The woman had said that the family could not take legal action against the suspects on account of poverty hence they decided to leave their residence and settle somewhere else.

However, the suspects did not leave the family alone and continued to catcall and record videos of the teenage sisters wherever they went, stated the complaint.

According to the complaint, the two sisters were travelling with their mother on Millat Road a few days before the complaint was filed when the suspects started recording videos of the girls again.

On being told not to do so, they had allegedly assaulted the mother and her daughters before fleeing.