Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth always planned on returning to the castle together

Prince Philip has reunited with Queen Elizabeth after his much-awaited arrival in the Windsor Castle.

The couple who spent the weekend at Sandringham came together just in time for the celebrations of their 73rd wedding anniversary.



According to a royal insider cited by PEOPLE, the couple will be celebrating the 73rd year of their marriage, after tying the knot on November 20, 1947.



Earlier in October, the Duke of Edinburgh stayed back in Norfolk while the monarch made her way to the castle to resume royal duties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While England will soon have its second lockdown in place, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth always planned on returning to the castle together.

The pandemic has given ample time for the Queen and her husband to spend time together.

The couple had spent their first lockdown in Windsor, before heading to Balmoral estate in Scotland to vacation over the summers.

Meanwhile, the monarch has been shouldering her royal duties from the Windsor Castle only.

It was the Queen's intention to travel into London to Buckingham Palace for "selected audiences and engagements," the source said.