Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Aishwarya Rai has also reportedly expressed interest in playing her beloved mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

B-Town diva Aishwarya Rai shares an unbreakable bond with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

Unearthed reports are giving a glimpse at her relationship with Jaya and the immense amount of love and respect she holds for her.

According to a report by IBTimes, all of Aishwarya’s decision about selection of films are made by none other than Jaya and not even her husband Abhishek interferes in them.

Apart from that, the actor has also reportedly expressed interest in playing her beloved mother-in-law in her biopic despite hardly having taken part in film based on other people’s lives.

