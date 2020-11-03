Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Bilawal Bhutto says PPP manifesto not made on others’ whims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto addressing a corner meeting ahead of GB elections. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PP Media Cell 

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that his party had formulated its own manifesto which was not influenced or framed on the “whims or directions of others”, The News reported on Tuesday.

Read more: GB Election 2020: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged

Addressing a corner meeting in line with the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the PPP leader alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a liar playing politics of corruption – which had increased in his two-year rule.

Recalling that PM Imran had promised to wipe off corruption within 90 days and now he was saying that he had no button to switch it off, he declared: “We will not allow this puppet prime minister to snatch the rights of the people. At the same time, we will not let him hide his corruption and loot.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan

He also asked why Imran suddenly thought it necessary to visit Gilgit-Baltistan during the election time and why he did not visit the area in the last two years.

“He does not know that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are people of honor and loyalty and are with the party of martyrs,” he continued.

Reiterating that his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto abolished the FCR and Rajgiri system in the region, the PPP chairman said the premier was frightened to see thousands of people from Khaplu to Ghizar in the PPP corner meetings.

