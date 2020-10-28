GB Election 2020: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged

Bilawal Bhutto says PP is demanding free & fair elections in GB so the people of GB can decide their own future. Photo courtesy PPP Twitter

SKARDU: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned on Tuesday to launch protests with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Islamabad if there is vote theft in the coming polls.

Addressing a corner meeting in Skardu in connection with the upcoming elections in GB, Bilawal said he will stay in the region till November 15 and will celebrate the victory in the elections with the people of GB.

Former GB governor, former chief minister Mehdi Shah, Saadia Danish, and Babu Astori also accompanied the PPP chairman.



Mentioning the contributions of PPP in the area, Bilawal said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ended the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) from GB, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto served the people of GB, and former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of GB by giving the first assembly, first governor, and first chief minister to the province.



“Now this election is not for coming into power but this is a struggle for a better future for the people of GB,” he maintained.

'I am Bhutto's grandson, not a sports player who takes U-turns’

Last week, Bhutto had launched his election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan, promising prosperity and development in the region while stressing on the fact that he is Bhutto's grandson, "not some sports player who takes U-turns".

Addressing, a worker’s convention in Skardu district, the PPP leader had said that the citizens of the country are deprived of their basic rights because the authorities sitting in Islamabad make decisions without analysing the real problems faced by the people living in a particular region.

“I am [Zulfiqar Ali] Bhutto's grandson, not a [sports] player who takes U-turns from his promises. I have the same manifesto that I had promised you earlier. It is quite a known fact about PPP, that the party provides employment to people, be it in Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure or Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's government,” Bilawal had said, adding that the provision of employment opportunities and education will be one of the top agendas of the party.