Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen wants to keep late baby Jack in her heart forever, and in an attempt to do just that the model turned to a tattoo artist to get her son’s name inked onto her wrist.

The impact of the loss forced Teigen into a ‘healing isolation’ for a number of days and only recently did she return, all with an essay as well as, an inked reminder to highlight her grief and love.

The Twitter post featuring the new tat included a picture of Teigen’s holding onto another. The name ‘Jack’ was in full view and was inked right in the middle of her wrist, in a cursive font.

This is not the first tribute Teigen has ‘penned’ a tribute to her late son either. After breaking her silence on the painful loss, the model shared an essay that paid homage to her family, friends, fans and most importantly, her husband John Legend who “also suffered through these past months.”



