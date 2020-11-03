Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report

Prince Harry was always in Prince William’s shadow growing up and by adulthood, this constant let-down made the spare feel utter disdain towards his father, simply because he was in charge of it all.

A source close to the palace discussed Prince Harry’s alleged feelings towards Prince Charles in the book Finding Freedom and was even quoted telling Entertainment Tonight, “While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons.”

“Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding.”

The source also explained, that there were times where the prince was unable to support his children on equal terms. All because, “There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets.”

