Michael Keating, ‘Blake's 7' actor, dies at 79

Michael Keating, the British actor celebrated for his work on the BBC sci fi drama Blake’s 7 and long running soap EastEnders, has died at age 79.

Keating’s agent, Dan Ireson, confirmed the news Thursday, May 21, in a statement to USA TODAY, noting the actor “passed away recently.”

No further details were immediately available.

Born in Edmonton, England, Keating began his career in the late 1960s with guest roles in series including Special Branch, Merry Go Round, Omnibus, The Dragon’s Opponent and Doctor Who.

His breakthrough came in 1978 when he was cast as Vila Restal, a wily petty thief, on Blake’s 7.

Vila became the only character to appear in all 52 episodes of the dystopian space drama.

Keating later joined EastEnders in 2005 as Reverend George Stevens, Walford’s vicar, a role he played across 54 episodes until 2017.

Stevens presided over many of the soap’s pivotal moments, from weddings and christenings to funerals, becoming a familiar presence in the show’s community.

Though best known for his television work, Keating’s career spanned decades and genres, earning him admiration from fans of both cult sci fi and mainstream drama.